Iran calls Houthi missile attack targeting Riyadh 'reaction' to Saudi aggression

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthis targeting Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh were a reaction to what he called Saudi aggression.

(L-R, back) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev attend a news conference following the talks in Tehran, Iran November 1, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

“How should the Yemeni people react to bombardment of their country. So they are not allowed to use their own weapons? You stop the bombardment first and see if the Yemenis would not do the same,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Rouhani also said Saudi Arabia had made a “strategic mistake” by considering the United States and Israel as friends and Iran as an enemy.