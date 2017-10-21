FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil market is improving and stabilizing, Saudi oil minister says
October 21, 2017 / 9:44 AM / in 4 days

Oil market is improving and stabilizing, Saudi oil minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The global oil market is improving and stabilizing, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih said in Baghdad on Saturday.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

In a speech at the opening of the Baghdad International Exhibition, Falih praised the cooperation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which he said, contributed to “the improvement and stability we are seeing in the oil market”.

Falih is the first Saudi official to make a public speech in Baghdad for several decades. The two countries began taking steps towards detente in 2015 after 25 years of troubled relations starting with the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan

