DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iraq have agreed to cooperate in the fields of security and intelligence, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Thursday citing the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Mohammed Ali al-Hakim.

The announcement came during a state visit by an Iraqi delegation to Saudi Arabia led by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.