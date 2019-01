FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih met with the Japanese Minister for Economy and Trade in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi on Monday and discussed energy security.

Falih told reporters he discussed how his country could meet Japan’s petroleum requirements.