October 20, 2018 / 11:28 AM / in 2 hours

Bahrain praises Saudi king's decisions - Al Arabiya TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain, in an apparent reference to the case of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Saturday praised decisions made by the Saudi king to establish justice, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.

“Saudi Arabia will remain a state of justice, values and principles,” an official statement quote by the channel said. .

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and critic of Saudi rulers, died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate - after two weeks of denials that it had anything to do with his disappearance.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Angus MacSwan

