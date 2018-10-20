Britain considering "next steps" after Saudi Arabia admits journalist's death

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Saturday it was considering the “next steps” after Saudi Arabia acknowledged for the first time that the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at its consulate in Turkey.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Picture taken September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

“We send our condolences to Jamal Khashoggi’s family after this confirmation of his death. We are considering the Saudi report and our next steps,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “As the Foreign Secretary has said, this was a terrible act and those responsible must be held to account.”

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that he died after a fight broke out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the consulate after two weeks of denials that it had anything to do with his disappearance.