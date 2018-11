FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, Sept. 29, 2018. Picture taken September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada, following in the path of the United States, France and Germany, said on Thursday it would impose sanctions on 17 Saudi nationals linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A statement by the foreign ministry said the sanctions would include a travel ban and an asset freeze.