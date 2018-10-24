FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 24, 2018 / 3:33 PM / in an hour

Czechs will withdraw one diplomat from Saudi Arabia - foreign minister

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will withdraw a diplomat from its embassy in Saudi Arabia in reaction to death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday.

An Indonesian journalist holds a placard during a protest over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

A spokeswoman for the ministry said an agriculture liaison posted at the embassy by the Czech Agriculture Ministry will leave the mission.

Khashoggi’s death in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 has triggered global outrage. Saudi officials have acknowledged that Saudi operatives were responsible for his death, but the explanations around precisely how he was killed and why have shifted.

Reporting by Jiri Skacel, Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.