Czechs will withdraw one diplomat from Saudi Arabia - foreign minister

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will withdraw a diplomat from its embassy in Saudi Arabia in reaction to death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday.

An Indonesian journalist holds a placard during a protest over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

A spokeswoman for the ministry said an agriculture liaison posted at the embassy by the Czech Agriculture Ministry will leave the mission.

Khashoggi’s death in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 has triggered global outrage. Saudi officials have acknowledged that Saudi operatives were responsible for his death, but the explanations around precisely how he was killed and why have shifted.