October 20, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Egypt commends 'decisive' and 'brave' actions by Saudi King over Khashoggi case

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Saturday praised what it called the “decisive” and “brave” actions taken by Saudi King Salman in the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“Egypt sees that the brave and decisive decisions and actions taken by the Saudi King over this matter align with his majesty’s approach that respects the principles of law and applications of effective justice,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also offered its condolences to Khashoggi’s family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Yousef Saba; Editing by Angus MacSwan

