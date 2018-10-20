FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 20, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

UAE voices support for Saudi king statement on journalist's death: WAM

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Saturday backed Saudi Arabia’s statement about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the official news agency WAM said.

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

The Gulf Arab state “commends directives and decisions of Saudi King Salman on the issue of Kashoggi,” WAM said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia has said that Khashoggi, a prominent journalist, died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate - after two weeks of denials that it had anything to do with his disappearance - and dismissed five officials over the incident.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh

