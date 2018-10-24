Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss steps to bring transparency to Khashoggi killing - source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Wednesday, and the two discussed the steps needed to bring to light all aspects of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a presidential source said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin/File Photo

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a U.S. resident, disappeared three weeks ago after a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh, which initially denied knowledge of his whereabouts, has since said he died in a “fistfight”.

It later blamed Khashoggi’s death on a “rogue operation”. The journalist was a critic of the crown prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. Erdogan has said Turkey will not let the killers escape justice, not matter how highly placed they were.