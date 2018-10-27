Turkey's Erdogan says shared details of Khashoggi case with leaders at four-way summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shared details of the case of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in bilateral talks during a four-way summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany, he said on Saturday.

Erdogan, speaking at a joint news conference following a summit in Istanbul, said Saudi Arabia needed to say who sent to Turkey the 18 people believed to be responsible for Khashoggi’s killing. He also said Turkey valued the conclusion of discussions between Turkish and Saudi prosecutors, who are due to meet on Sunday.