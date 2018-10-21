FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU calls for thorough investigation into Khashoggi's death

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The circumstances of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death are deeply troubling, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Saturday, calling for a thorough, credible and transparent investigation.

“The emerging circumstances of Jamal Khashoggi’s death are deeply troubling, including the shocking violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations ...,” Mogherini said in a statement.

“Therefore the European Union, like its partners, insists on the need for continued thorough, credible and transparent investigation, shedding proper clarity on the circumstances of the killing and ensuring full accountability of all those responsible for it,” she said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Richard Balmforth

