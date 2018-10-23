G7 condemns Khashoggi's death, says Saudis must ensure no repeat

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Tuesday condemned the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “in the strongest possible terms” and said Riyahd must make sure such an incident never happens again.

FILE PHOTO: An activist holds a sign and image of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration calling for sanctions against Saudi Arabia and to protest Khashoggi's disappearance, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

In a statement, the G7 ministers said Saudi explanations for Khashoggi’s death “leave many questions unanswered.” The ministers also repeated their call for a thorough, credible, transparent and prompt investigation.