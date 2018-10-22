Germany must halt all arms deliveries to Saudi - Merkel ally

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would lose credibility if it proceeds with any deliveries of weapons to Saudi Arabia, even those approved before the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a senior German lawmaker said on Monday.

Norbert Roettgen, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said all such arms sales should be halted until the case was cleared up.

“Even those deals that were already approved cannot happen now, as long as the case has not been resolved, and as long as there have been no substantial consequences in Riyadh,” Roettgen told broadcaster ZDF. “We would completely lose our credibility.”