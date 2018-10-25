Germany's Merkel condemns Khashoggi killing in call with Saudi king

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the strongest terms possible during a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, and vowed to take appropriate measures in response, the chancellery said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a campaign rally for the upcoming state election Dieburg, Germany, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Merkel “made clear that the exact course of events must be cleared up”, the chancellery said in a statement after Thursday’s telephone call between the two leaders.

“The chancellor urged Saudi Arabia to ensure a rapid, transparent and credible investigation. She stressed that all those responsible must be held accountable,” the statement said.