October 23, 2018 / 5:50 AM / in 2 hours

Saudi foreign minister pledges 'comprehensive investigation' of Khashoggi killing

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday the kingdom was committed to a “comprehensive investigation” of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir gestures before a bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Saudi Arabia had sent a team to Turkey and all those responsible for the journalist’s death would be detained, the minister told a news conference in Indonesia.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government, disappeared after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to obtain documents for his marriage.

Saudi Arabia initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he had been killed in a fight in the consulate, an explanation that drew scepticism from several Western governments.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Robert Birsel

