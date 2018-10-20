FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel condemns Khashoggi's killing, demands Saudis explain

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul and said explanations so far given of the circumstances of his death were inadequate.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We condemn this act in the strongest terms,” she and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a joint statement issued on Saturday. “We expect transparency from Saudi Arabia about the circumstances of his death ... The information available about events in the Istanbul consulate is inadequate.”

Expressing deep sympathy to Khashoggi’s friends and relatives, they said those responsible for his death must be held accountable.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Richard Balmforth
