Dutch PM Rutte calls for further investigation into Khashoggi's death

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday that further investigations are needed after Saudi Arabia’s acknowledgment that journalist Jamal Khashoggi had died inside its Istanbul consulate.[nL2N1WZ1X9]
“A lot still remains uncertain. What happened? How did he die? Who is responsible? I expect and I hope that all relevant facts will be clear as soon as possible,” Rutte told reporters in Copenhagen. “Thorough investigation is necessary”.
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Angus MacSwan