Kremlin says knows official Saudi stance on Khashoggi, rest is for investigators

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has heard the official Saudi Arabia’s stance that the royal family had no connection to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Activists and protesters march to the U.S. Department of State building after holding a demonstration calling for sanctions against Saudi Arabia and against the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC13B4D52B00

Other matters are for investigators, he told reporters.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government, died after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he had been killed in a fight there, an explanation that has drawn international scepticism.