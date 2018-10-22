FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Siemens CEO Kaeser says he will not attend Saudi investment conference

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Monday that he would not attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO: Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser attends a session in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

“Siemens is a reliable and committed partner of The Kingdom and its VISION 2030. But for now, truth needs to be found out and justice applied,” Kaeser said on Twitter.

In a statement on his motivation not to travel to the conference, which posted on his LinkedIn account, Kaeser said that he had received many e-mails urging him not to go and that only two people recommended the opposite.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan

