Khashoggi's son says justice has been achieved in his father's case: tweet

DUBAI (Reuters) - The son of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Monday his family had achieved justice thanks to the verdict of Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor.

Earlier, the Saudi public prosecutor said five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Khashoggi in Istanbul in October 2018.

“Today we have been granted justice as the children of the deceased, God willing, Jamal Khashoggi. We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved,” the slain journalist’s son, Salah Khashoggi, tweeted.