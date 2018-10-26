FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:13 PM / in an hour

Istanbul seeks extradition of 18 suspects in Khashoggi killing: justice ministry

1 Min Read

Friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold posters and banners with his pictures during a demonstration outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Istanbul prosecutor’s office has prepared a request for the extradition from Saudi Arabia of 18 suspects in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Turkish Justice Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Riyadh has said 18 people have been arrested and five senior government officials have been sacked as part of an investigation into the case. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Saudi government to return the suspects to Turkey to face trial. [nL8N1X4784]

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

