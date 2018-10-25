FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey has no intention to take Khashoggi case to international court: minister

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has no intention of taking the case regarding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to an international court but would share information if an international investigation was launched, its foreign minister said on Thursday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments during a news conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. He also said Turkey had shared information with some parties who sought additional information.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

