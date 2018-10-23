FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 23, 2018 / 9:55 AM / in an hour

Turkey's Erdogan says not satisfied with Saudi blaming some of its intelligence agents

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was not satisfied with Saudi Arabia blaming some of its intelligence agents for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and called for suspects to be tried in Istanbul.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting with muftis at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

Speaking to his AK Party at parliament, Erdogan said that he does not doubt the Saudi King Salman’s sincerity, without elaborating. He also said the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body were still unknown and he demanded Saudi Arabia to reveal the identity of a “local cooperator” who purportedly took the body.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.