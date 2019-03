People protest against the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, October 26 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday called on Saudi Arabia to name the defendants on trial for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and disclose the charges against them.

“We urge Saudi Arabia to tell the world which individuals are currently on trial on what charge(s),” Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement sent to Reuters.