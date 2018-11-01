Turkey expects Saudi cooperation on Khashoggi killing, justice minister says

Placards can be seen outside the embassy as people protest against the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, October 26 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is demanding close cooperation from Saudi authorities to uncover details of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Thursday.

Speaking in Ankara, Gul said Turkey’s questions on the killing, which took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four weeks ago, should be answered by Saudi authorities. He also reiterated that Ankara has not yet found Khashoggi’s body.