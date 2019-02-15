Turkey expects U.S. to put its weight behind Khashoggi investigation

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey expects the United States put its weight behind the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Tayyip Erdogan told broadcaster A Haber in an interview on Friday.

Erdogan also said Turkey was determined to take the investigation to an international court, adding that Ankara would deliver documents and information regarding the case to the authorities that would carry out the trial.