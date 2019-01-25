U.N. names members of international inquiry on Khashoggi murder

Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Agnes Callamard attends a Human Rights Academic Forum at the Central American University in San Salvador, El Salvador, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that a team of international experts would conduct an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, confirming a Reuters report the day before.

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions told Reuters on Thursday she will travel to Turkey next week to head an “independent international inquiry” into Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi consultate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

In a statement, the U.N. rights office said that Callamard would be accompanied by Helena Kennedy and Duarte Nuno Vieira on the visit to Turkey from Jan 28-Feb 3.