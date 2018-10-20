FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen praises Saudi decisions on journalist's death - Yemeni news agency

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen on Saturday praised decisions made by the Saudi king in relation to the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the Saudi-backed government’s state news agency.

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and critic of the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate - after two weeks of denials that it was involved in his disappearance.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Richard Balmforth

