Khashoggi's children deny settlement discussions over his murder -statement

RIYADH (Reuters) - The children of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Wednesday they had not discussed any sort of settlement related to his killing by Saudi agents last year.

The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a columnist, reported last week that his children had received million-dollar houses and monthly five-figure payments as compensation for the killing.

“Currently the trial is taking place and no settlement has been discussed or is being discussed,” Khashoggi’s elder son, Salah said in a statement.