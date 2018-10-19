FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Turkey, Saudi Arabia leaders emphasize cooperation in Saudi journalist probe - Anadolu

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman emphasized the importance of maintaining full cooperation between Ankara and Riyadh for investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) are pictured during a family photo session at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul Summit in Istanbul, Turkey April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

In a telephone call, the leaders shared information on the independent investigations being conducted by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Anadolu reported quoting presidential sources.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toni Reinhold

