Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares for a family photo during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on Sunday in Mauritania, resuming a tour of Arab countries after attending the G20 summit in Argentina.

Saudi state TV showed footage of the crown prince’s plane arriving in Nouakchott. Before attending the G20 summit, he visited the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia. After Mauritania, he is due to visit Algeria.