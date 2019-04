FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met U.S. Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie in the capital Riyadh to discuss cooperation between the two countries, especially in the military arena, Saudi Press Agency said late on Monday.

They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and latest developments in the region, SPA said.