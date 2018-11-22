Saudi says new mining project to increase non-oil GDP by 24 billion riyals

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud addresses the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 19, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

TURAIF, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi king Salman inaugurated on Thursday the Waad Al-Shamaal mining project which is expected to boost the kingdom’s gross domestic product by 24 billion riyals ($6.4 billion), and the non-oil GDP by around 3 percent, according to a statement.

The 85 billion riyal project, a 440-square km city for mining industries in the country’s northern region, is meant to support the kingdom in becoming one of the world’s biggest phosphate producers by 2024.