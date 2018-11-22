Saudi says new mining project to increase non-oil GDP by 24 billion riyals

TURAIF, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi king Salman inaugurated on Thursday the Waad Al-Shamaal mining project which is expected to boost the kingdom’s gross domestic product by 24 billion riyals ($6.4 billion), and the non-oil GDP by around 3 percent, according to a statement.
The 85 billion riyal project, a 440-square km city for mining industries in the country’s northern region, is meant to support the kingdom in becoming one of the world’s biggest phosphate producers by 2024.
Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise