An Aramco bus driver is seen at Aramco private airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. Picture taken May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco reported on Wednesday a net income attributable to shareholders of $111.1 billion in 2018, up from $75.9 billion the year before, according to a statement from the company.

Aramco said total revenues were at $355.9 billion in 2018, up from $264.2 billion, as oil prices improved. Total assets jumped to $358.9 billion in the same period, from $294 billion in 2017.