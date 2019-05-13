Norway-registered tanker damaged off Fujairah - ship management

OSLO (Reuters) - The hull of a Norwegian-registered product tanker was damaged by an unknown object off the cost of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah on Sunday, ship management company Thome Ship Management said on Monday.

“The master of MT Andrea Victory reported the crew were unharmed but there was a hole in the hull area of the aft peak tank. The ship is not in any danger of sinking,” Thome said in a statement.

The vessel is 47,210 deadweight tonnes, according to Refinitiv data.