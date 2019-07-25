Saudi's Falih calls on buyers to secure oil shipments in Hormuz

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the media flanked by India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (L) and Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser (R) during International Energy Forum (IEF) to announce Saudi Aramco's participation in a planned refinery project in Maharashtra, in New Delhi, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, called on global oil buyers to secure their energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday.

“We, of course, call on the international community and have discussions with my counterpart Minister Pradhan today that India also needs to do its part of securing free navigation of sea links transporting energy to the rest of the world,” al-Falih told Reuters after meeting with India’s Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Concerns of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where about 20% of global supply is transported daily, have increased after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the waterway on Friday in apparent retaliation for the British capture of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.