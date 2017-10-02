PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may keep Nov Arab Light crude price to Asia little changed

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep the price for its Arab Light crude for loading to Asia in November little changed despite stronger benchmark prices for Middle East oil, trade sources said on Monday. The producer could keep the official selling price (OSP) for the flagship grade unchanged or raise it by up to 10 cents a barrel, four refining and trade sources said in a Reuters survey. The Saudis may raise prices to reflect a stronger Middle East crude market as the backwardation between the first-month cash Dubai price, a Middle East crude benchmark, and third-month cash Dubai widened by 25 cents in September from a month ago, one of the sources said. Spot prices are higher than those in future months in a backwardated market, which typically indicates stronger demand. Still, other sources expect Saudi Arabia may take into account stronger prices for Oman, another Middle East benchmark crude, during the last week of trading in September. Saudi crude OSPs are priced against the average of Platts Oman and Dubai price quotes each month. Saudi Arabia's OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month and set the trend for the Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day of crude bound for Asia. State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices. Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)