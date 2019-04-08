Saudi Arabia says no change to policy of trading oil in dollars

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/Files

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday there was no change to the kingdom’s long-standing policy of trading oil in U.S. dollars.

“Absolutely not. There is no change whatsoever to our long-standing policy,” Falih said when asked to comment on the possibility that Saudi Arabia could ditch the dollar.

Saudi Arabia is threatening to sell its oil in currencies other than the dollar if Washington passes a bill exposing OPEC members to U.S. antitrust lawsuits, three sources familiar with Saudi energy policy told Reuters last week.