October 17, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Britain's BAE Systems to send senior representatives to Saudi conference

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest defence company BAE Systems said it will send senior representatives to the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia.

Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BAE Systems is an exception to the recent flurry of top executives and companies pulling out of next week’s high profile conference amid widespread concern about the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We expect to have senior representation at the event”, a spokeswoman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

The company did not specify who would attend the event.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

