October 15, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BlackRock CEO Fink no longer attending Saudi conference: source

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink will no longer attend a high profile conference in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to withdraw amid concerns about a missing journalist.

Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, speaks at the Secretary General's High-Level meeting on Financing during 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/Files

The world’s largest fund manager had previously planned to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Executives from media, technology and financial firms have in the last few days withdrawn from the conference, scheduled for Oct. 23-25.

Reporting By Rob Cox of Breakingviews, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
