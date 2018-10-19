FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 19, 2018 / 7:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says any response over Khashoggi case would be 'considered'

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that allegations regarding the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi would be totally unacceptable if true but any response by Britain would be “considered”.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Part of our reaction will depend on the Saudi reaction, and whether we sense that they are taking it as seriously as we are taking it. But this is a very, very serious matter,” Hunt told BBC radio.

“Our relationship with Saudi is a strategic relationship as well. Our response will be considered... (but) in the end, if these stories are true, we have to be absolutely clear, it would not be consistent with our values.”

Turkish officials have said they believe Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh denies the allegations.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Writing by William Schomberg

