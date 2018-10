NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim will not attend a Saudi Arabian investment conference later this month, a World Bank official told Reuters on Friday citing a scheduling conflict.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim gestures during a seminar at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Kim had been listed as a speaker at the three-day event scheduled to start Oct. 23 in Riyadh.