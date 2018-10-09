FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia invites Turkey to visit its Istanbul consulate: Turkish state news agency

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian officials invited Turkish experts and related officials to visit its consulate in Istanbul, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a week ago.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked Riyadh to prove its claim that Khashoggi had left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, while Washington urged Saudi Arabia to support an investigation into his disappearance.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler

