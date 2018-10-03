FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 3, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Fiancée of Saudi journalist denies official's comment that he exited Istanbul consulate

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday denied a Saudi official’s comment that Khashoggi exited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, maintaining that the commentator had gone missing inside.

Fiancee (L) of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and her friend wait outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“If this is true, where is he?” she said, adding that she or the Turkish police would have known if he had left the building. She was responding to a comment from a Saudi official, who told Reuters that reports Khashoggi had gone missing were “false”.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan

