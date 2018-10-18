FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 18, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK trade minister Fox will not attend Riyadh summit -govt spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox has decided not to attend an investment summit in Riyadh, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox addresses the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Earlier the French and Dutch finance ministers said they too had pulled out of the summit as international pressure on Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi grows.

“The Secretary of State for International Trade has decided the time is not right for him to attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on 23 October,” the spokesman said. “The UK remains very concerned about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance ... Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.