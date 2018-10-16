FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 16, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Turkish investigators took necessary evidence from Saudi consulate: official

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish investigators who searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of the probe into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi took evidence including soil samples, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday.

A Turkish police car drives past by Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“The Turkish crime scene investigators carried out searches in the consulate and took the things deemed necessary,” the official told Reuters after a Turkish team carried out a nine-hour search of the premises.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

