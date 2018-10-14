Britain, France, Germany call for 'credible investigation' into Khashoggi disappearance

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, France and Germany called on the Saudi and Turkish authorities on Sunday to mount a “credible investigation” into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying they were treating the incident with “the utmost seriousness”.

Human rights activists hold pictures of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“There needs to be a credible investigation to establish the truth about what happened, and - if relevant - to identify those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and ensure that they are held to account,” foreign ministers from the three countries said in a joint statement.

“We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities,” the statement by British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian and Germany’s Heiko Maas said.