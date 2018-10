WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered the public prosecutor to open an internal investigation into the Khashoggi case, a Saudi official told Reuters on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Picture taken September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

“The King has ordered the Public Prosecutor to open an internal investigation into the Khashoggi matter based on the info from the joint team in Istanbul,” the official, who is not authorized to speak publicly, said.